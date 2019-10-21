Matt Ryan has sprained ankle, status for Week Eight to be determined

Getty Images

The early word on Sunday was that the right ankle injury that knocked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan out of his team’s loss to the Rams was not a serious one.

Ryan went for further testing on Monday and head coach Dan Quinn updated the findings at a press conference later in the day.

Quinn said that Ryan has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, but would not say whether it is a high ankle sprain. He said that Ryan will not take part in practice to start the week, but could get on the field before the week is out and no determination has been made about Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Ryan has started the last 154 regular season games the Falcons have played. If he can’t make it for No. 155, Matt Schaub would get the nod.