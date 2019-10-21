Mike Vrabel: Everyone was better on offense this week

Getty Images

The Titans’ decision to change quarterbacks looked like a wise one on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans edged the Chargers 23-20 a week after getting shut out by the Broncos. That offensive performance led head coach Mike Vrabel to bench Marcus Mariota, but his postgame comments focused on the overall unit rather than just the play of the quarterback.

“I think everybody probably played better, at all positions,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “I thought [Ryan] was efficient.”

Wide receiver A.J. Brown compared Tannehill to “a general” and credited the quarterback with “trying to keep us going no matter what” might have happened on the previous play. Tannehill succeeded at that on Sunday and will try to keep things rolling against the Buccaneers in Week Eight.