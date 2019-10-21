Mitchell Trubisky: We’re just searching offensively

Getty Images

The Bears had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back in the lineup on Sunday, but his return from a left shoulder injury didn’t result in an offensive spark against the Saints.

New Orleans won 36-25 and that’s a bit deceiving as the Bears had just 10 points and 120 offensive yards when there were just over four minutes left to play in the game. Trubisky was 34-of-54 for 251 yards and head coach Matt Nagy said after the game that he might have been a little rusty after his injury.

Nagy also said that he never considered benching Trubisky in favor of Chase Daniel “because there’s just so many parts” of what went wrong. That includes a running game that generated 17 yards on just seven carries on a day that left the Bears with little idea of what they are offensively.

“I mean, right now we have no identity,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re just searching. We don’t have any rhythm. We’re not the offense we were last year, and every year is different, every game is different. We’ve just got to find ways, look within ourselves, and we’ve got to have guys step up. All I know how to do is look at myself first; how can I get better this week, how can I step up and make my teammates better, and how can I help fix this offense.”

The Bears have yet to put up 300 yards of offense in a single game this season and it’s hard to imagine they can put together a run of wins unless they find a more successful approach on that side of the ball. The more weeks like this one, the harder it will be to believe that approach is within their grasp.