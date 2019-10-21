NFL suspends Terry Beckner for four games

Getty Images

The NFL announced a four-game suspension for Buccaneers defensive tackle Terry Beckner for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Beckner’s suspension begins immediately.

He becomes eligible to return to the team on Nov. 18 following the Bucs’ Week 11 game against the Saints.

Beckner, a seventh-round pick this spring, is on the Bucs’ practice squad. He has yet to make his NFL debut.

The Bucs have had two other players, Ryan Smith and Devante Bond, suspended this season for performance-enhancing substance violations. The Bucs since have cut Bond, while Smith returned in Week Five.