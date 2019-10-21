Odell Beckham complains on social media about fine for uniform violation

AP

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $14,037 for a uniform violation, and he is not happy about it.

On Monday night, Beckham posted the letter he received from the NFL informing him of the fine for his uniform pants not covering his knees during the Week Six game against Seattle. The letter from Akil Coad, the NFL’s compliance manager, was dated Oct. 16.

“14 k for some pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything … this shxt is ridiculous,’’ Beckham posted on his Instagram story.

The Browns receiver previously complained about a warning letter from the NFL after wearing his expensive Richard Mille watch during a game.

“I think it’s crazy,” Beckham said then, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The NFL finds ways to just take it. They’re going to take it from you. I understand a penalty, getting fined for that. But pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out, and we’re talking about a T-shirt that costs $5 to make, and you’re getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees, and I’m like, you really think that this little knee pad covering my kneecap is going to affect, if somebody hits me, weighs 250 pounds, running 18 mph? I don’t do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me.”