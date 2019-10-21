Patriots already rolling, with 10-0 lead on Jets

AP

The Jets got C.J. Mosley back in their lineup, but he didn’t help much on the first drive Monday night.

The Patriots had nearly a perfect start.

Their 16 plays were the most plays on a touchdown drive in the NFL this season, according to ESPN. They went 78 yards and used up 8 minutes and 47 seconds.

New England went 4-for-4 on third down.

Tom Brady‘s only incompletion was tight end Ben Watson hearing the footsteps of Mosley. Brady was 8-of-9 for 55 yards, and Julian Edelman caught three passes for 26 yards and had a 9-yard run.

Sony Michel scored the touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Sam Darnold threw an interception on the Jets’ second play from scrimmage. Devin McCourty picked off Darnold’s first pass attempt and returned it 6 yards to the Jets 12.

Mike Nugent made a 34-yard field goal to increase the Patriots’ lead to 10-0.