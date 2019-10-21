Patriots’ scoring slows down as they lead only 24-0 at halftime

AP

The good news for the Jets is they gave up no points in the final 9:18 of the first half. The bad news for the Jets is they allowed 24 points in the first 20:42 of Monday night’s game.

The Patriots lead 24-0 at halftime.

New England beat the Jets 30-14 in Week Three at Gillette Stadium, and this one threatens to end up even worse for the Jets.

Sam Darnold has three turnovers, and the Jets have only 65 yards. The Patriots had 78 yards on their opening drive and have 210 total yards.

The Patriots have punted twice, the only scars on an otherwise perfect first half.

Darnold is 6-of-13 for 34 yards and two interceptions. He also has lost a fumble.

Tom Brady has completed 18 of 25 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Sony Michel has 12 carries for 26 yards, including touchdown runs of 3 and 1, and Phillip Dorsett caught a 26-yard touchdown pass.

John Simon has three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Devin McCourty has an interception, and Kyle Van Noy has a fumble recovery.