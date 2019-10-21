Pernell McPhee expected to miss rest of season

Getty Images

It looks like the Ravens have lost their third defensive player to a season-ending injury for the third straight week.

The Ravens lost safety Tony Jefferson in Week Five, safety DeShon Elliott in Week Six and now linebacker Pernell McPhee is set to join them on injured reserve.

McPhee hurt his tricep in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks and head coach John Harbaugh said at a Monday press conference that the veteran is not expected back this year.

McPhee opened his career as a Ravens fifth-round pick in 2011, left the team as a free agent in 2015 and returned this offseason. He had 19 tackles in three sacks while starting each of the team’s first seven games this season.