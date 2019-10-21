Raiders trade Gareon Conley to Texans for third-round pick

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters were traded to new teams last week and another cornerback who began his career as a first-round pick has been traded this week.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com was the first to report that the Raiders have traded Gareon Conley to the Texans. A 2020 third-round pick will come back to the Raiders.

That pick will likely be the one the Seahawks traded to Seattle in the Jadeveon Clowney as the Texans’ own pick will go to the Browns as long as running back Duke Johnson plays 10 games this season. The pick would give the Raiders three-third round picks next year and six picks in the first three rounds.

Conley was limited to two games as a rookie because of injuries, but has been a starter for the last two years. He has 23 tackles and an interception this season and, like the entire Raiders defense, is coming off a rough day against the Packers.

Conley was set to be in Houston this Sunday anyway because the Raiders will be visiting the Texans.

Houston has been dealing with a series of injuries in their secondary and they’ll hope Conley can help settle things down. Assuming the pick dealt for Johnson is the third-rounder, they’ll have one pick in the first three rounds next April.