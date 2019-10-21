Ravens release Justin Bethel with eye on compensatory draft pick

Getty Images

The Ravens released cornerback Justin Bethel on Monday in a move that was not due to his play or the need to clear a roster spot for another player.

Bethel’s release comes after the Titans parted ways with defensive lineman Brent Urban, who left Baltimore for Tennessee this offseason. His departure along with other free agents who left for other teams factored into the formula for compensatory picks, which the Ravens have prized over the years.

Urban’s release affected the Ravens because players released before Week 10 don’t impact the formula for compensatory picks. Per the team’s release, Bethel’s departure puts them back in line for a fourth-round selection.

Head coach John Harbaugh called it a “funky” rule during his Monday press conference and said that he thought Bethel was playing like the best special teams player in the NFL.

Bethel led the team with six tackles on special teams so far this season, but the fourth-round pick was apparently seen as a more valuable asset for the team.