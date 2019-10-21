Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks he is “the perfect man for the job”

Getty Images

Even though we’re a week removed from Dolphins coach Brian Flores declaring Josh Rosen his starter for the rest of the season — and then changing his mind — Ryan Fitzpatrick remains confident he’s the right choice.

That may be true on multiple levels, but Flores said after last night’s near-miss against the Bills that Fitzpatrick had earned the right to start against the Steelers next week.

“I think I’m the perfect man for the job because I’ve been through it. I have zero ego. All I want to do is go out there and win,” Fitzpatrick said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I want to bring energy. I want my play to be infectious to other guys.

“We have a lot of young guys that haven’t really played much on this level. We have some young talented guys a year or two into it. I want to be the stable guy they can look to when things get a little tricky.”

There were reasons for encouragement yesterday against the Bills — they scored twice in a half for the second straight week — but they’re still 0-6. Still, Fitzpatrick sees a team growing after the fire sale of veterans was followed by a string of blowouts.

“We’re continually growing as a team so we have to be able to stack together these minor wins,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve got significantly better from Day One to now and we just have to continue on that trend. Guys are buying in. Guys are getting more comfortable. We haven’t won a game. I think everybody gets that and knows that. But at the same time, we’re making strides. I think we can take certain things out of that.”

And for the moment, he appears to be the one to lead them.