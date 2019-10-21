Saints working out cornerback Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

The Saints may have lost a cornerback late in last night’s win over the Bears, so they’re already looking at potential replacements.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are bringing in veteran cornerback Kayvon Webster for a visit today.

Webster was in camp with them this summer, so he’s at least a known commodity. He spent last year with the Texans, and has also played for the Rams and Broncos.

Eli Apple suffered a knee injury late in the game, and it’s unclear at the moment how serious the problem is.