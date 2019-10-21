Texans to place Phillip Gaines on IR

Getty Images

The Texans agreed to trade their 2020 third-round pick to the Raiders for cornerback Gareon Conley on Monday and injuries at the position were part of the reason for the deal.

One of their injured corners is Phillip Gaines, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Gaines needs surgery to repair the injury. The reported timeline for a recovery is five months, which means the Texans are going to place Gaines on season-ending injured reserve.

Gaines signed with the team in September after being released by the Browns. He had 13 tackles in six games with the team.

The Texans have also been without Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby at points recently. Joseph left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury and Roby was inactive with a hamstring issue.