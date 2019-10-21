Texans wideout Will Fuller to miss time with hamstring

Getty Images

The Texans are going to have to find a second option in the passing game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Texans wideout Will Fuller is expected to miss “several weeks” after leaving yesterday’s loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Fuller was second on the Texans with 34 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

His absence will push Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee into bigger roles opposite DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans are also bringing in Eli Rogers for a workout today, as they look for depth.