Travis Kelce: We can’t act uncharacteristically with Patrick Mahomes out

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be playing without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the near future and tight end Travis Kelce joined PFT Live on Monday to discuss how the team will handle things without him in the lineup.

Kelce said that the team was able to keep their composure after Mahomes went down with a knee injury against the Broncos last Thursday night and explained what he thinks they need to do in order to continue maintaining it in the games to come.

“The biggest thing is making sure we don’t act uncharacteristically here going forward,” Kelce said. “Everyone just does their job and we keep trying to win football games.”

Kelce also credited the team’s confidence that backup quarterback Matt Moore “could come in and win game for us.” He shared what sparks that confidence.

“His experience,” Kelce said. “Believe it or not, at the quarterback position that means a lot. Especially in this offense where we’re asking the quarterback to do a lot of things.”

Kelce, Moore and the rest of the Chiefs will be back in action against the Packers on Sunday night.