Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: Always good to make sure we’re not relaxed

The Bills heard boos from their home crowd as they made their way to the locker room at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and they couldn’t expect anything different while trailing an 0-6 team after 30 minutes.

The second half went better for the Bills as they intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep the Dolphins from adding points in the third quarter and went on to win 31-21 by scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter. It was not a pretty win, but it was still a win and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds believes the team should welcome the reminder to never let your guard down regardless of the opponent.

“It’s always good to keep us on our toes, make sure we’re never relaxed,” Edmunds said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “No game is going to be easy; you have to bring it every week and come ready to work. It’s the NFL man, you’ve got to bring the ‘A’ game every day.”

The Bills welcome two more teams with losing records to New Era Field the next two weeks and we’ll see if the scare against the Dolphins leads to a change in their approach to facing Philadelphia and Washington.