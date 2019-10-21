Vic Beasley feels he’s let Dan Quinn down

Getty Images

A report on Sunday indicated that the Falcons are looking to trade defensive end Vic Beasley before next week’s trade deadline and Beasley responded to it after Sunday’s 37-10 loss to the Rams.

Beasley said he was aware of the report and hasn’t asked for a move, but if General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn “feel that’s what is needed, I’ll understand.” Quinn’s own future in Atlanta is in some doubt and Beasley was also asked about that topic.

Beasley said he feels the Falcons have players to win games and that he doesn’t believe he’s done enough to support the coach to this point in the season.

“Yeah, I feel like I’ve let him down,” Beasley said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s made some great calls. We just have to execute. He’s making good calls. It’s up to us to execute them.”

The Falcons are now 1-6 and they have a bye after facing the Seahawks in Week Eight. If things don’t change on the field for that game, the team may look significantly different when they do return to action in Week 10.