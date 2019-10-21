Xavier Woods explains dispute with Eagles athletic trainer

Getty Images

Cowboys safety Xavier Woods downplayed a run-in with an Eagles athletic trainer in the first half of Sunday’s game.

“It was really nothing. It was nothing,” Woods said.

Woods was penalized for a hit on Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery on the Eagles’ only touchdown drive. Officials gave Woods an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

The play happened along the Eagles sideline, and an athletic trainer, identified as Joe O’Pella by Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com, went onto the field to check on Jeffery.

Woods and O’Pella were seen exchanging words, with Woods obviously angry at whatever transpired.

“He put his hands on me, and that’s enough,” Woods said. “You don’t do that to me.”

Woods said he didn’t know if an official broke it up or what happened after that. Neither team was penalized for the disagreement, which ended quickly.

“I don’t really know,” Woods said. “I was caught up in the moment. Just something you don’t do.”