49ers, Patriots defenses allowing less than 150 passing yards a game

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 22, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
Not since 1980 has an NFL team made it through a 16-game season while allowing less than 150 passing yards a game. This year, two defenses are on pace to do it.

Through Week Seven, the 49ers’ defense is allowing 133.5 passing yards per game and the Patriots’ defense is allowing 148.4 passing yards per game. That puts the 49ers on pace to allow 2,136 passing yards this season, and the Patriots on pace to allow 2,374 yards this season.

How rare is that? A pace of 150 yards a game would equal 2,400 yards in 16 games. In a 16-game season, no defense has allowed fewer than 2,400 passing yards since 1980. That year, Washington allowed an NFL-best 2,171 passing yards.

Whether the 49ers and Patriots can continue at this pace remains to be seen. It won’t be easy, as both teams face a better schedule of opposing quarterbacks over the next several weeks than they have so far this season. But that they’ve made it this far into the season holding opposing offenses to numbers that look like they’re out of the 1970s is remarkable.

6 responses to “49ers, Patriots defenses allowing less than 150 passing yards a game

  1. I can’t see any fan that would be excited/confident to play this defense. Lamar Jackson may have the best shot at success because he can play unconventional football and remain productive. But you’d have to score about 30 to beat NE. I’m not sure any team can do both. Score on their Defense while shutting down Tom Brady. That may be too much to ask a 2019/2020 NFL team.

    Devin McCourty should be in the driver seat for DPY

  3. You just okay the schedule u are given, but you must acknowledge the insanely easy schedule these two have had so far and will this year. So far the teams they beat don’t have more than 3 or four wins combined.

  4. Patriots defense isn’t about limiting yards though, its about limiting points. As the caliber of the competition rises you will see them fall in the ranks of Passing Yards allowed.

    The real question is whether or not the “bend don’t break” will continue to not break.

    I’m hoping this extended pre-season will put them in a great position to compete thru the more difficult part of the schedule. Which in turn will hopefully provide the tuning they need to make another deep post season run.

    A good time to be born in the 80s in New England.

