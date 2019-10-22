49ers release Garrison Sanborn to make room for Kyle Nelson’s return

Getty Images

The 49ers will use their fourth long snapper of the season Sunday. They plan for Kyle Nelson to hold the job the rest of the year.

Nelson’s 10 game-suspension ended after Sunday’s game, having served four games in 2018. He is eligible to return against the Panthers this week.

The 49ers announced the release of long snapper Garrison Sanborn on Tuesday.

Sanborn held the job for three games.

Colin Holba served as the long snapper for the first two games. The 49ers replaced Holba with Jon Condo in Week Three, but Condo retired after one game.

San Francisco then signed Sanborn.

Nelson, 33, had played 76 consecutive games for the 49ers until his suspension last year. He also has long snapped for the Chargers and Washington.