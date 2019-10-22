Bears sign Brent Urban

Getty Images

Brent Urban‘s time on the Titans defensive line ended when he was released over the weekend, but he didn’t linger on the open market for long.

The Bears announced Tuesday that they have signed Urban to their 53-man roster. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was cut in a corresponding move.

Urban appeared in four games for the Titans this year. He appeared in 41 games for the Ravens over the last four years and had 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks over the course of his career.

The Bears lost Akiem Hicks for the season, so Urban will become part of the team’s plan to fill that big hole in their defense.

Harris played in two games and made one tackle for the Bears this