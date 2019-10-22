Cardinals cut Ramik Wilson

Getty Images

The Cardinals released linebacker Ramik Wilson on Tuesday, the team announced.

Wilson, 27, signed with the Cardinals on Oct. 9 and played one game with the team.

He played five special teams snaps in the Week Six victory over Atlanta.

Wilson spent three years with the Chiefs before playing every game for the Rams last season. He started the first four games in 2018 and wrapped up the regular season with 35 tackles and a forced fumble.

He made 11 tackles in four preseason appearances for the Jaguars but failed to make the cut to 53 players in Jacksonville at the end of August.