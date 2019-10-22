Cardinals signing Alfred Morris

Getty Images

There was word Monday that the Cardinals were working out Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware as potential additions to their backfield, but they wound up deciding to go with a different veteran running back on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are signing Alfred Morris. They released linebacker Ramik Wilson earlier in the day to free up a roster spot.

Morris spent the preseason with the Cowboys, but his time with the team came to an end when Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a new contract and ended his holdout just before the start of the regular season.

Morris ran 111 times for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for the 49ers last season. He spent 2016 and 2017 with the Cowboys and was with Washington for the first four years of his career.

The move comes with David Johnson dealing with an ankle injury and D.J. Foster missing time due to a hamstring injury. That’s left Chase Edmonds as the only healthy running back in Arizona.