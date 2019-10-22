Chris Harris “taking it one week at a time” amid trade chatter

Getty Images

The Broncos traded wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers on Tuesday and there’s been chatter about other possible deals the team could make after starting the season with a 2-5 record.

One of the names mentioned most often in that regard is cornerback Chris Harris, who spent the first part of the offseason looking for a trade or a new deal with the team. He wound up getting a bump in salary for this season, but no extra time on his contract so he is set to be a free agent after the season.

On Tuesday, Harris was asked about the possibility of a trade and said that his focus remains on the Broncos until there’s a reason to turn it elsewhere.

“Nobody had come to me about anything,” Harris said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “So I’m just playing football every week, taking it one week at a time. Of course there’s rumors and everything going out there, but we have to be focused on the Colts. The season’s not lost yet, so I’m not throwing the season in the dumps yet. It’s not lost yet.”

Harris made those comments before word of the Sanders deal surfaced, so his view on the trajectory of the season might be a bit different given the change of circumstances.