Damon Harrison: Run defense struggles start with me

The Lions saw their run defense make a sharp improvement after trading for defensive tackle Damon Harrison during the 2018 season, but having Harrison on hand all year hasn’t had the same kind of impact.

They are giving up just over 139 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 28th in the league, and they’re giving up 153 yards per game during their current three-game losing streak. Harrison got a lot of credit for last year’s uptick and he volunteered to take the blame for this year’s lack of success.

“It really starts with me up front,” Harrison said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I have to do a better job in the middle and getting some of those plays that I’m used to making that I’m not making this year. It’s a lot of things that I can blame it on, but only thing I can do at the end of the day is just throw effort at it during the practice week and try to perform on Sundays.”

Harrison’s former team is next on the schedule and finding a formula to stop Saquon Barkley would be a good path to avoiding a fourth straight loss.