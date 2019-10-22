Eagles signing defensive tackle Albert Huggins off Texans practice squad

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone practice squad shopping to help add to the interior of their defensive line.

In addition to signing Anthony Rush from the Oakland Raiders practice squad, the Eagles are plucking defensive tackle Albert Huggins off the Texans squad, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Rush and Huggins appear to be taking the roster spots of Akeem Spence and Orlando Scandrick, who were released by the Eagles on Monday.

Huggins signed with the Texans an an undrafted free agent out of Clemson this spring. He appeared in all four preseason games for the team, recording eight tackles. He had 30 tackles with 2.5 sacks during his senior season at Clemson despite fighting for playing time with Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant, three of whom were first round picks.