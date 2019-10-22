Emmanuel Sanders: A great run in Denver, but all good things come to an end

Getty Images

The Broncos agreed to trade wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers on Tuesday while Sanders was at the team’s facility and he made his first comments about the deal on his way home to prepare for a trip to his new team.

Sanders said that Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello told him the two teams run a similar offense, which isn’t a great shock since Scangarello was the quarterbacks coach on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff the last two seasons.

Sanders also said that his best memory of his time in Denver was winning Super Bowl 50 in what will be his new home stadium.

“It’s hard anytime you break up or leave a place,” Sanders said, via Michael Spencer of CBS Denver. “It’s tough. We definitely had a great run in Denver, had a lot of great times but all good things come to an end. Looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent.”

Sanders will need to pass a physical for the trade to become official. He’ll be eligible to practice and play for the 49ers as soon as that happens.