Falcons get a windfall for player who had fallen out of favor

It’s been a bad year for the Falcons. The best thing that happened to the 1-6 franchise arrived earlier today, when Atlanta finagled a second-round pick for receiver Mohamed Sanu.

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley the top two options in the passing game both now and in the future, Sanu became expendable. To unload him for a second-round pick (even a very low one, which it surely will be) is a coup for the organization.

It’s unclear whether other teams were chasing Sanu. He signed with the Falcons when Kyle Shanahan served as offensive coordinator, and it’s long been believed that the third-year 49ers coach would like to get Sanu to San Francisco. Regardless, the Falcons got a second-round pick, dumped the balanace of Sanu’s $6 million salary, and avoided his $6.5 million pay for 2020, the last year of his deal.

Sanu’s highest output from a yardage standpoint came in 2018, with 838. He was on pace for 715 in 2019. In his last game with the Falcons, Sanu caught one pass for three yards.

With one week to go until the trade window closes, Sanu may be far from the last player to get a one-way ticket out of Atlanta. Given the Falcons’ current struggles, plenty of others may be hoping that they end up with a contending team, too.

37 responses to “Falcons get a windfall for player who had fallen out of favor

  2. Nobody got as big a “windfall” as Sanu….. Can you imagine waking up a hapless Falcon and being told you are heading to NE to play for BB? It must be like winning the lottery

  3. Doesn’t matter, they’ve already got a roster stacked with talent and can’t do squat with it. Another second rounder is just more noise in the system.

  5. Pats got a good deal too – they are very banged up on offense (even started using linebackers last night), and don’t forget Belichick already had a full bag of picks for next year anyway.

  6. If Pats make it to the Super Bowl it is a tiny price to pay.

    Some teams like the Pats that are in a position to win try to win it ALL that year. And some teams are like the Packers.

  8. I TOLD YA.

    Sanu is a smart, high character, hard working, good blocking,
    slow guy with minimal route strengths who doesn’t get separation enough.

    The patriots 22nd ranked RUSH Offense will improve 15-20 yards with Sanu.
    (Maybe… more because nfl officiating doesn’t call holding on new england)

    His receiving ability is a low #3 or #4 quality receiver.

    Atlanta lucked out.
    A 2nd is better than nothing (after his impending off-season cut).

  10. If your goal is to acquire draft picks then this is a good deal for Atlanta the but if your goal is to win the Super Bowl this year then it’s a great deal for the Patriots . Picking up a receiver who can become your number one guy for a second round pick is well worth it for the Patriots and it’s clear that Atlanta is going to fire their coach so giving the new guy as many picks to put his stamp on the team is a good move for them too . Seems like a deal that is good for both sides .

  11. Just curious, but how is a late 2nd rd pick from NE with NE having so many picks, a “windfall”?

    If they got more than the late 2nd rder, sure I can see it. It’s a bit steep, but if NE reels off a couple more SBs out of it, how is it a “windfall”? Atlanta is still reeling from the SB loss from 3 years ago!

    It’s certainly really good value, but if Dimitrioff doesn’t actually hit on that pick at his point, there is no windfall in Atlanta. They’re in cap hell and will be rebuilding with a new staff with a very expensive QB and WR named Julio Jones.

    This analysis is horrible.

  12. I mean they could have also “dumped the balance of Sanu’s 6 million dollar salary and avoided the 6.5 million pay for 2020” by simply cutting him, had they wanted. It’s his base salary and non-guaranteed.

    The late second round pick is a good get for them, but he’s being underrated as a player. The Falcons are a dumpster fire in general, Sanu will get some visibility and have success in New England. And the bust ratio for late second rounders is something like 60%.

  14. As a Falcons fan (embarrassingly) this trade is bittersweet. I love me some Mo and he’s been a solid WR for us, but a late second round pick is too juicy an offer for what was a WR3 on our offense. Now he gets to go win a super bowl this year in NE. I’ll be happy to not have him bobble anymore passes into the air for INT’s, but will miss his nasty tough catches in tight coverage that make you wonder how the hell he caught it. Thanks for all of your contributions over the years, Mo. Go get it!

  15. A 2nd is a lot, but the Pats had to do something. Obviously they are on win now mode. I’m thinking more and more this may be Brady’s last year. Don’t think he’s having a lot of fun.

  16. shurmanblog says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:07 am
    If your goal is to acquire draft picks then this is a good deal for Atlanta the but if your goal is to win the Super Bowl this year then it’s a great deal for the Patriots . Picking up a receiver who can become your number one guy for a second round pick is well worth it for the Patriots and it’s clear that Atlanta is going to fire their coach so giving the new guy as many picks to put his stamp on the team is a good move for them too . Seems like a deal that is good for both sides .

    Exactly. Good deal for both sides. BB helps out Dimitrioff and Tom helps out the Pats, his former employer.

    If Dimitrioff whiffs on another draft pick, this 2nd rder, it’s not a “windfall” at all.

    I love how the professors here at PFT try to take shots at BB and then completely fall on their face trying to do so. It’s very good value for Atlanta, but that doesn’t mean NE got hosed in the deal. They’re trying to fortify a solid, but need for improvement position to try to win a SB.

  18. A Fan: I’d do ANYTHING to win a Super Bowl.

    an hour later

    A Fan: Trade a second round pick for a shot at winning the Super Bowl? What are you nuts?!?!?! I’ll keep my second round pick thank you.

    Besides, how many open roster spots will be available for the 2020 Patriots? The team is pretty well stocked. They get Sanu for two years.

  19. streetyson says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:59 am
    Pats got a good deal too – they are very banged up on offense (even started using linebackers last night), and don’t forget Belichick already had a full bag of picks for next year anyway.

    Who cares if they used an extra LB as a FB? Develin played D Line at Brown and then converted to FB. With Develin in the building everyday, why not use a position of strength at Linebacker into another role?

    Classic BB.

    Some of these players on D, like Cowart, Michael Bennett, JoJuan Williams, Bentley, etc, etc, can’t even get on the field.

    Why not use Roberts that way? He’s a plugger as a LB, so use him on offense instead.

  21. Atlanta… Enjoy pick # 64. Sanu will be wearing a ring and you owner, Arthur, will just have a Blank expression on his face again!!!

  22. Well, looking at the incompetent results the coaches are getting using players who are “in favor”, their judgment of someone as “out of favor” doesn’t hold a lot of water.

  25. shurmanblog says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:07 am
    If your goal is to acquire draft picks then this is a good deal for Atlanta the but if your goal is to win the Super Bowl this year then it’s a great deal for the Patriots . Picking up a receiver who can become your number one guy for a second round pick is well worth it for the Patriots and it’s clear that Atlanta is going to fire their coach so giving the new guy as many picks to put his stamp on the team is a good move for them too . Seems like a deal that is good for both sides.

    Sanu never has been and never will be the number one receiver on any team.

  26. “Picking up a receiver who can become your number one guy
    for a second round pick is well worth it for the Patriots”
    Sanu IS NOT a “#1 guy”.

    Tom Brady has only three more touchdowns
    than A.J Green-less/john ross-less/o-line-less Andy Dalton).

    So… good luck.

    Sanu’s strength is blocking when weather gets cold/ugly.

    The patriots 22nd ranked RUSH Offense
    would have gotten worse in November/December.

    NOT a “#1 guy”.

  27. tylawspick6 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:08 am
    Just curious, but how is a late 2nd rd pick from NE with NE having so many picks, a “windfall”?

    If they got more than the late 2nd rder, sure I can see it. It’s a bit steep, but if NE reels off a couple more SBs out of it, how is it a “windfall”? Atlanta is still reeling from the SB loss from 3 years ago!

    It’s certainly really good value, but if Dimitrioff doesn’t actually hit on that pick at his point, there is no windfall in Atlanta. They’re in cap hell and will be rebuilding with a new staff with a very expensive QB and WR named Julio Jones.

    This analysis is horrible.

    NE is certain to get several comp picks in next year’s draft anyway so the loss of the 2nd Round pick will not be much of a loss at all.

  28. What’s with the claim in this article that the Falcons avoided Sanu’s 2020 salary? Said salary was 100% not guaranteed, and thus the Falcons didn’t have to do anything by cut him to save that money.

  30. Enoughofthatalreadysays???? How do you figure Sanu as a #1 WR. ? At one time he was a good #2 but that was years ago. At this point I’d say he’s at best a #3 . Not a falcons fan but I’d say they got the better of this deal.

  33. A Pats 2nd rounder is the equivalent of a high 3rd. Given where Atlanta and New England are respectively this actually looks like a good trade for both teams. Belichick tried to trade for Sanu at draft time but couldn’t pry him loose. Complacency is devastating. That Atlanta is willing to wake up and smell the 1-6 coffee is good news for their fans.

  34. Patriots have so many draft choices – it’s not certain Falcons got the one that would be at end of round.

  35. You know things are bad when getting a low second round pick in a trade is the best news your team has had all season.

  36. It’s not a rental as they have him for 2020 as well and it makes sense to maximize Brady’s window, which may only run through 2020. Sanu is a #3 guy and will be behind Edelman and Gordon. Also, Dorsett is still in Brady’s circle of trust. That man is sneaky good.

    The trade allows Edelman to move to the outside and preserving his body a bit more. He’s pretty much beat up right now. Gordon is also hurt. The Patriots filled a pretty big need.

  37. @SWFLPC.INC says:
    October 22, 2019 at 9:58 am
    Nobody got as big a “windfall” as Sanu….. Can you imagine waking up a hapless Falcon and being told you are heading to NE to play for BB? It must be like winning the lottery
    Until he gets BB’d and sent somewhere else.

