Forrest Lamp out for season with broken fibula for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers lost left guard Forrest Lamp for the rest of the season due to a broken fibula sustained in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Lamp was helping to block Harold Landry when Titans linebacker Reggie Gilbert fell into the back of Lamp’s right leg as he made a swipe at quarterback Philip Rivers.

“Tough break for him,” head coach Anthony Lynn said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “He worked his tail off to get back. It’s just unfortunate.”

Lamp, a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2017, has played in just nine games over parts of three seasons with the Chargers. While knee injuries limited him to just two games played over his first two years with the team, it’s a fractured leg that will end his 2019 campaign.

Dan Feeney replaced Lamp at guard with Scott Quessenberry taking over at center in Sunday’s game against the Titans.