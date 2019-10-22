Greg Schiano missed a chance to coordinate an all-time great defense

Getty Images

The Patriots have, at least based on their first seven games, one of the best defenses in NFL history. But they don’t have a defensive coordinator.

That’s because Greg Schiano, who was briefly hired to be the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, resigned in the offseason for personal reasons. If Schiano were still on the job, he’d be getting an enormous amount of credit — and plenty of buzz as a head-coaching candidate.

Although he failed as the Buccaneers’ head coach following a long stint as head coach at Rutgers, Schiano would undoubtedly be a candidate for some head-coaching openings if he were coordinating a Patriots defense playing this well. The last two seasons, the Patriots’ defensive coordinators — Matt Patricia and Brian Flores — became head coaches. And neither of the last two Patriots defenses were as good as this one.

Rutgers has already fired its head coach this season, and Schiano is considered a strong candidate. That may be where he wants to wind up anyway. But if he were in New England right now, he’d have a lot more options than just one.