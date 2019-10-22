Jason Pierre-Paul excited for next comeback

Getty Images

Buccaneers pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is back.

And he brought his self-awareness with him.

After returning to the practice field for the first time Tuesday following an offseason car wreck which left him with a cervical fracture, Pierre-Paul was philosophical about his comeback.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he was asked about the scarcity of players returning from such a serious injury.

“Not a lot of people have come back from blowing off their hand, too,” he said.

He’s referring to his 2015 fireworks accident, which cost him his right index finger. He came back with seven sacks and three forced fumbles the following year with the Giants.

He had 12.5 sacks for the Bucs last year, and his presence can only help a defense that has relied on Shaq Barrett getting all the pressure.