Jason Pierre-Paul practicing with Bucs on Tuesday

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is back on the practice field with teammates Tuesday, via multiple reports, marking his first full practice of the season.

The Bucs last week opened the 21-day window to activate Pierre-Paul when he worked during the bye week.

He is eligible for promotion to the active roster at any time between now and Nov. 6.

Pierre-Paul fractured his neck in an offseason car accident. He spent six weeks on the non-football injury list.

He made 12.5 sacks in 16 games with the Bucs last season.