Jerry Jones: It’s a “compliment” for Urban Meyer to be interested in Cowboys job

Getty Images

Urban Meyer recently talked publicly about his interest in coaching the Cowboys. Other coaches (including the one who currently coaches the Cowboys) would regard that as a faux pas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones regards it differently.

“For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Period. I really know that. The job is a great job. Now, that’s not implying that I made it that way or I don’t make it that way. It’s just the place to be.”

On Sunday night, Jones declined to comment on Meyer’s remarks while speaking to Charean Williams of PFT and Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In that same conversation, Jones said that he is “looking for reasons” to keep Jason Garrett, which implies that the reasons to not keep him are hiding in plain sight.

Regardless, Garrett remains in the last year of his contract. Unless and until Jones gives Garrett an extension, the possibility remains that “the place to be” will be looking for a new head coach in January.