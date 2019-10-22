Jon Gruden on trading Gareon Conley: We want to look at younger players

Getty Images

The Raiders traded their third former first-round pick in the last two years on Monday when they shipped cornerback Gareon Conley to the Texans for a third-round pick.

Conley’s departure means there are now nine players on the Raiders roster who were there before Jon Gruden became the team’s head coach last year. When discussing the deal on Monday, Gruden said it was designed to get players who have been acquired more recently into the lineup.

“I think he’s good player. I’m not going to get into it other than that,” Gruden said, via the East Bay Times. “I think he’s a good young player. We drafted two young corners to play also and they’re back ready to go here quickly. We want to give them an opportunity, like we are a lot of young players at other positions.”

Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson were the two players the Raiders drafted at corner, although Johnson has been on injured reserve. He resumed practicing after being designated for return last week and they also have undrafted rookie Keisean Nixon looking for snaps at the position.