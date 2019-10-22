Kerryon Johnson had knee procedure, heading to IR

Getty Images

The Lions will be without their leading rusher for at least eight games, and they hope it matters enough for him to come back.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions coach Matt Patricia said that running back Kerryon Johnson had a knee procedure, and was headed to injured reserve.

“I feel really bad for Kerryon that he’s in this situation, . . . but very optimstic going forward,” Patricia said.

That leaves open the opportunity for a late-season return, and Patricia said that was the goal.

Johnson left last week’s game with a right knee injury. He missed the last six games of last year with a left knee injury.

He led the Lions with 92 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns.