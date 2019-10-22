Malik Hooker says he’s ready to return

Getty Images

The Colts have gotten by well this season, despite the absence of a number of key players for long stretches (and one of them, you know, forever).

But they appear to be getting closer to full strength on defense.

Via Mike Chappell of Fox59.com, Colts safety Malik Hooker says he’s playing this week against the Broncos.

Hooker has been out since Week Three with a knee injury.

Coupled with the recent returns of fellow safety Clayton Geathers and linebacker Darius Leonard from concussions, the 4-2 Colts could be in good position to build on their AFC South lead.