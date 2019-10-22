Mike Zimmer: Adam Thielen is improving fast

Getty Images

The Vikings practiced without wide receiver Adam Thielen on Tuesday due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Lions, but head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t ruling him out Thursday’s game against Washington.

Zimmer told reporters on Tuesday that Thielen is “improving fast” and therefore has a chance to play as the Vikings try to extend their winning streak to four games. Thielen was optimistic about playing immediately after Sunday’s game and remains in a positive frame of mind about being in the lineup.

“I don’t know what the percent chance is, but I feel great,” Thielen said, via the Pioneer Press. “Obviously, it’s a short week, so they’re doing everything I can to try to play. It’s come a long way in the two days since the game, so I feel good and am very hopeful for the game.”

Wednesday will bring another practice and the release of injury designations that provide more insight into just how likely it is that Thielen plays this week.