Patriots signing Justin Bethel

The Patriots added a piece to their offense on Tuesday by trading for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and they added a piece to their special teams later in the day.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed former Cardinals, Falcons and Ravens cornerback Justin Bethel.

Bethel visited the Patriots on Tuesday, one day after he was released by the Ravens. The team said the reason for Bethel’s release was to ensure that the team received a fourth-round compensatory draft choice next spring.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at the time of the release that he believes Bethel is the best special teams player in the league. He’s been named to two All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls for his work in that area and will work in that capacity for the 7-0 Patriots as well.