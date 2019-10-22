Philip Rivers: Losing streak won’t tear us apart

Getty Images

The Chargers have lost three straight games to fall to 2-5 on the season, which doesn’t leave them much time to get on track for a run at a return to the playoffs this season.

It also leaves them at a spot where things could go even further off the rails as the season completely falls apart. Quarterback Philip Rivers has seen teams go a variety of ways over the course of his extended run with the team and said on Monday that he doesn’t think this group will totally break down.

“I don’t think it’ll tear us apart,” Rivers said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I mean, there’s a difference between tearing us apart and still just not ever getting it figured out. I don’t think it’ll tear us apart. It’s not something we can just talk ourselves into. We just got to keep working and keep believing that it’ll happen. And, I think we’ll do that. I think we’ve got the guys that’ll do that. It’s certainly going to be tough.”

As Rivers notes, the team could never figure things out without totally apart so holding firm might not be enough to avoid their first losing season since 2016. The push to avoid that fate begins in Chicago this weekend.