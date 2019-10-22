Report: Washington running back Bryce Love to have knee surgery

Getty Images

Washington Redskins running back Bryce Love will have surgery on Thursday to address ongoing issues with his reconstructed right knee, according to JP Finley of NBC Sports Washington.

Love tore his ACL in the knee last year as a senior at Stanford. Despite the injury, Washington still selected Love in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft. Love was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of the team’s training camp in July.

Love became eligible to return to practice with Washington last week after spending the first six weeks of the season on the NFI list. With Love set to have another surgery on his knee, it’s clear that option wasn’t really much of a consideration at this point. And given the trajectory of Washington’s season, there appears to be little reason to push things either.

Love rushed for more than 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns during his junior season at Stanford, averaging 8.1 yards-per-carry. But instead of turning pro, Love returned to college and dealt with multiple injuries last year prior to the ACL injury.