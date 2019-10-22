Saints release Zach Zenner, Ray-Ray Armstrong

Getty Images

The Saints released running back Zach Zenner, linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and practice squad quarterback J.T. Barrett.

That leaves the Saints with two open spots on the 53-player roster and two on the practice squad.

Barrett became expendable with Drew Brees returning to practice.

Zenner’s release likely means running back Alvin Kamara‘s injury ankle is improving. The Saints signed Zenner last week with Kamara on the injury report.

Zenner played eight snaps on offense and 17 on special teams Sunday against the Bears, getting two touches for 7 yards.

Armstrong played five games for the Saints this season, seeing action on 90 special teams snaps.

Armstrong played nine games in Cleveland last season and was released by the Browns at the cut to 53 players. He’s also spent time with the Giants, 49ers, Raiders and Rams since entering the league in 2013.