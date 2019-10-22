Sterling Shepard says he feels ready to return, but remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard missed his second game in a row due to his second concussion of the 2019 season, but Shepard said things would be going differently if it were up to him.

Shepard practiced with no-contact protections last week before being ruled out for the Giants’ loss to the Cardinals. He told Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com that he felt ready to play, but didn’t get cleared and doesn’t know if that’s going to change before the Giants play the Lions this week.

“I’m just leaning [on the advice of what is said] medically, and I’m going to listen to my body,” Shepard said. “I know what my body is supposed to feel like, and when I feel like I’m ready to come back, then I’ll come back. But, I’ve been feeling that way for two weeks. It’s kinda them just protecting me from myself, I guess you can say, but I’m trying to get back as soon as possible, and just waiting to hear their thoughts.”

Those thoughts will determine if the Giants get Shepard back this week or if they’ll have to snap their losing streak without their top wideout.