Texans release Logan Paulsen

Getty Images

The Texans released tight end Logan Paulsen and made the trade with the Raiders for cornerback Gareon Conley official Tuesday afternoon.

Houston signed Paulsen on Sept. 2, but he has not appeared in any games this season.

Paulsen, 32, caught nine passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for Atlanta last season. He also has had stints with Washington, the Bears and 49ers.

The Texans also announced the signing of tight end Jerell Adams to the practice squad.

Houston officially placed cornerback Phillip Gaines on season-ending injured reserve. Gaines needs surgery on his injured ankle.