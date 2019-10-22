Who else will be traded?

Getty Images

The in-season trading activity has been significant in recent days, with still seven days to go until the window closes until 2020. So who else could be traded?

Receiver A.J. Green tops the list. It’s possible that he and the team have an understanding that he’ll be kept out of action in order to remain healthy, if his training camp ankle injury has indeed healed. It gives the Bengals a full and fair chance to swing the best possible deal before next Tuesday.

The Bengals have said they’re not trading him, but (again) that’s what a team has to say in order to maximize the return. And with the Patriots giving up a second-round pick for Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu, what could the Bengals get for Green?

Yes, he’s in the last year of his contract. Yes, he’s 31. But he still is one of the best receivers in the game, and he could help give a contender a boost. With the 7-0 Patriots getting Sanu and the 6-0 49ers getting Emmanuel Sanders, other teams (like the Packers) could be intrigued by what Green could bring to the table.

Other players could be available, from the obvious (like Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.) to the non-obvious (like former Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs, who was sent to Seattle today). Then there’s Trent Williams; Washington should get what it can and move on — and maybe it eventually will.

Time will tell whether Green, Harris, Williams or maybe someone else with a recognizable name will be traded. With plenty of teams in contention and plenty of teams able (now or after Thursday, Sunday, and Monday) to realize that it’s over, plenty of deals could still be done.