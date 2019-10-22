Would-be Cowboys candidate Urban Meyer can scratch Florida State off his list

Getty Images

As a former (for now) college football coach begins publicly expressing interest in a high-profile NFL job in Texas and continues privately laying the foundation for a high-profile college job in California, he shouldn’t spend time thinking about a high-profile college job in Florida.

Via Yahoo Sports, Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn told the Tallahassee Democrat on Tuesday that the former Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State coach will not take over the FSU progam, if the school moves on from Willie Taggart.

“If Coach [Taggart] were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer, period,” Coburn said. “I say that with all due respect to Coach Meyer.”

With no due respect to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Meyer has publicly expressed interest in the Dallas job. On Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones characterized Meyer’s interest as a “compliment.”

The more appropriate spelling could be “complement.” Because Meyer has no experience in the NFL, he possibly wouldn’t want to try to run the Cowboys’ football program, trusting Jerry and Stephen Jones to build the team while Meyer simply coaches it.

So maybe Meyer would make sense, in a weird sort of way, if Jones decides to make a change. That said, Jimmy Johnson had no NFL experience when he became Jones’ first head-coaching hire in 1989, and that didn’t stop Johnson from taking over. The difference is that Jones had none, either; he currently has 30 years under his belt.