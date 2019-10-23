A.J. Green limited at practice, unlikely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals had hoped receiver A.J. Green could return from ankle surgery by Week Eight, which is why they didn’t place him on injured reserve.

Green was limited Wednesday, the third time he’s participated in drills since the first day of training camp. He has yet to fully participate, and there is no timeline on when he will be full go.

Green is not expected to play against the Rams this week, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

“I want to make sure he feels comfortable and confident,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think we’re getting very close to that point.”

Cornerback William Jackson (shoulder) and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) were full participants Wednesday.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap (knee), offensive guard John Miller (groin) and offensive tackle Andre Smith (ankle) were limited.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), tight end Tyler Eifert (not injury related), defensive end Carl Lawson (hamstring) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) did not practice.