Adam Thielen “lobbying” to play on Thursday night

With Minnesota’s Week Eight game only a day away, receiver Adam Thielen remains optimistic that he’ll be able to play despite an injured hamstring.

“I’m hoping so,” Thielen told Dave Lee of WCCO on Wednesday. “It’s a short week, so I’m doing everything I can and the training staff is doing everything they can to help me get there. The good thing is still have another day, a full day, to recover so we’ll see.”

This suggests that Thielen won’t be ruled out when the team’s final injury report is released later today. He added that he’ll be doing “[a] lot of lobbying” in order to play.

“I think they’re sick of me by now,” Thielen said. “I’m trying to relax today on that because I am probably pushing them too hard.”

He knows that he ultimately will have no choice but to accept the final decision.

“I am not sure exactly who makes the call, but I trust them to make the right one for this team and for me,” Thielen said.

Thielen injured his hamstring while catching a 25-yard touchdown pass at Detroit. The Vikings scored another 35 points without him, prompting some to argue that Thielen should get the week off against an inferior opponent, allowing him to better heal before upcoming tests at Kansas City and Dallas.