Adrian Peterson and Josh Norman listed as questionable for Thursday

Washington ruled out one running back for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings and listed another one as questionable to play.

Adrian Peterson practiced on Wednesday after being listed as a non-participant on Monday and Tuesday because of an ankle injury. That was enough for him to get a questionable tag for a matchup with his first NFL team.

Chris Thompson did not practice because of a toe injury and has been ruled out.

Cornerback Josh Norman also missed practice with the thigh and hand issues that kept him from playing last week, but is listed as questionable along with Peterson, safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) and wide receiver Steven Sims (toe).

Safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), guard Wes Martin (chest) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) have also been ruled out.