Alvin Kamara remains out of practice Wednesday

Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice all of last week before being ruled out of the team’s game against the Bears and this week got off to the same start.

Kamara did not take part in Wednesday’s practice because of the ankle and knee injuries that have been bothering him for the last couple of weeks.

Latavius Murray took Kamara’s place as the team’s lead back. Dwayne Washington is the only other back on the roster after Zach Zenner was released on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (ankle), safety J.T. Gray (ankle), and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) were also out of practice. Cornerback Eli Apple was limited with the knee injury he suffered against the Bears and quarterback Drew Brees drew the same tag in his first practice since injuring his right thumb in Week Two.