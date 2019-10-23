Bengals bring back Anthony Zettel, waive Damion Willis

Getty Images

The Bengals cut defensive end Anthony Zettel earlier this week when they restored left tackle Cordy Glenn to the 53-man roster, but it turned out to be a short-lived parting of the ways.

Zettel was back with the team on Wednesday and head coach Zac Taylor said at his press conference that the team waived wide receiver Damion Willis to make room for his return.

Willis signed with the team after going undrafted in April and opened the season as a starting wideout, but moved into a reserve role for the last five games. He caught nine passes for 82 yards.

Zettel was in the lineup for last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.